Aion (AION) Trading Down 6% This Week

Aion (AION) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $18.43 million and $786,783.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00127720 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00238934 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00066968 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00025536 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.