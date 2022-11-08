Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $277.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.78.

About Air Products and Chemicals



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

