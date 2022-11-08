Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $277.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.93. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.78.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

