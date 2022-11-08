Aire Advisors LLC Acquires 9,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 33.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBTYK. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at $805,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.32. 15,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,374. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

