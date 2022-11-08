Aire Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Aire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aire Advisors LLC owned 0.75% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,148,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 201,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 189,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.36. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,469. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.75 and a 52-week high of $158.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.82.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.