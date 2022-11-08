Aire Advisors LLC Has $731,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VO traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.67. The stock had a trading volume of 22,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,148. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.