Aire Advisors LLC Purchases 7,392 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 6.3% of Aire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,641,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,542,000 after acquiring an additional 374,686 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 69,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.92. The company had a trading volume of 45,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,318. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.76. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

