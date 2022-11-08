Aire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,880 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.0% of Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 90,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,200,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,963,000 after acquiring an additional 158,351 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,316,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,603,000 after acquiring an additional 277,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,578,000 after acquiring an additional 429,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

NYSE:T traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 398,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,766,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $132.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

