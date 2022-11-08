Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,907 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Akamai Technologies worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

AKAM stock opened at $84.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.