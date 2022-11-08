Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.30 million-$842.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.95 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.00.

Alarm.com Stock Up 0.5 %

ALRM traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.89. 227,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,126. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.78. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $592,665.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,803 shares of company stock worth $2,653,366 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 101.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

