Alliance Global Partners Trims Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Target Price to $7.00

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.10.
NASDAQ:AQST opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.82. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $6.40.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
