Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.76-$2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.82-$2.96 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Barclays cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Alliant Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 178,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.51. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $427,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

