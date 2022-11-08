Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.82-2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.90. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.76-$2.83 EPS.

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.98. 2,948,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,348. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.51. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 698.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 185,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 162,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 593.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 116,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

