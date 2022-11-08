Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 1st

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $13.78.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
