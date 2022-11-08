Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.69.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $128.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Allstate has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.03 and a 200 day moving average of $126.46.

Insider Activity

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after buying an additional 1,171,615 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,253,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after acquiring an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 231.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.