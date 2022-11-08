Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.37.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $204.93 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The business had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,728 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,062.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 463,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,712,000 after purchasing an additional 475,363 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $48,597,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,975,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

