Alpha Finance Lab 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.16 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $104.60 million and $6.16 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

