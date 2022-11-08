Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given New $7.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altice USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.39.

Altice USA Stock Performance

ATUS stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04. Altice USA has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $18.59.

Insider Transactions at Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

