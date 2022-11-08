Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Down 8%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) shares dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 7,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,086,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALT shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

The stock has a market cap of $529.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,788.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,999,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,938,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Altimmune by 481.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 321,900 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 1,060.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 305,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 279,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

