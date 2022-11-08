Altman Advisors Inc. Has $816,000 Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $4.35 on Tuesday, hitting $208.56. 3,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.19 and a 200-day moving average of $400.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. Raymond James lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

