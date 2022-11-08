Altman Advisors Inc. Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.4% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,172,746,000 after buying an additional 244,566 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,047,572,000 after buying an additional 148,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 801,089 shares of company stock valued at $25,938,326 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GS traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $364.21. The company had a trading volume of 21,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,284. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $413.65. The company has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

