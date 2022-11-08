Altman Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,836 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE D traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.45. 25,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,369,087. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average is $78.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.