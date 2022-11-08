Altman Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,997 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,540,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,209,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.48. 108,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,248,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

