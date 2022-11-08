Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Altman Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Eaton by 15.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.51. 5,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,824. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.11 and its 200 day moving average is $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

