Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Cut by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

