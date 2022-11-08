Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMCR. Bank of America raised Amcor from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Macquarie cut Amcor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Up 0.5 %

Amcor stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.