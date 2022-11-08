Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.72-5.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76-4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.93 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.72-$5.94 EPS.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.40. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.