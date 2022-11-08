Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.155-1.195 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.72-$5.94 EPS.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.76. 671,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,076. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

About Amdocs

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Amdocs by 787.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

