American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after buying an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $100,500,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,861,000 after purchasing an additional 932,919 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $79,851,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.90.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

