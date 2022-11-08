American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Increases Dividend to $2.00 Per Share

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 84.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $11.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $148.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.43. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

AFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,246,000 after acquiring an additional 59,574 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 252,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,717,000 after acquiring an additional 59,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 682,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,404,000 after purchasing an additional 39,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 346,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,157,000 after purchasing an additional 38,314 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

