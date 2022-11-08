American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in American International Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIG. Barclays reduced their price target on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

American International Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

