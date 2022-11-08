American Lithium (CVE:LI) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.14. 190,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 450,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.36. The firm has a market cap of C$445.47 million and a P/E ratio of -17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 22.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

