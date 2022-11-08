AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

AmerisourceBergen has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. AmerisourceBergen has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to earn $12.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $162.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,762 shares of company stock worth $6,750,018. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,336,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,609,000 after buying an additional 163,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,991,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

