Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $300.00. The stock traded as high as $292.49 and last traded at $292.02, with a volume of 57761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $277.02.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.73.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Amgen Trading Up 6.3 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.12 and its 200-day moving average is $244.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.