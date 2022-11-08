Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Price Hits $3.24 on Top Exchanges

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $49.59 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be bought for approximately $3.24 or 0.00017846 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.89 or 0.00567982 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,346.32 or 0.29512592 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

