Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Yamana Gold (YRI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE: YRI) recently:

11/7/2022 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$6.65 to C$6.80.

10/31/2022 – Yamana Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$7.10 to C$6.65.

10/26/2022 – Yamana Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

10/20/2022 – Yamana Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.25 to C$8.75.

10/13/2022 – Yamana Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.10 to C$6.90.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

Shares of YRI opened at C$6.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.98. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.78 and a 52-week high of C$8.05.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$551.16 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

