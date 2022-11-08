Analysts Set Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target at $42.00

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.80.

CERE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Cerevel Therapeutics

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,425,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,511,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,910,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 9,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $312,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,511,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,910,445. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,520 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,347. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. State Street Corp increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,414,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,839,000 after purchasing an additional 252,378 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $5,349,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $5,952,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 262.2% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 202,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 146,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 146,019 shares in the last quarter.

CERE stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.63. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Featured Articles

