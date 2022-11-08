Analysts Set Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target at $42.00

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2022

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEREGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.80.

CERE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Cerevel Therapeutics

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,425,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,511,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,910,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 9,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $312,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,511,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,910,445. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,520 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,347. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. State Street Corp increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,414,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,839,000 after purchasing an additional 252,378 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $5,349,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $5,952,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 262.2% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 202,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 146,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 146,019 shares in the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

CERE stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.63. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.