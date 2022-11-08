Analysts Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) PT at $235.13

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

NYSE:CMI opened at $236.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $249.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.43 and its 200 day moving average is $211.17.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,340 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,079. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

