Analysts’ Upgrades for November 8th (ABG, AKBLF, AMG, CLH, CWCO, DK, EMN, ERII, FLO, FRTAF)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, November 8th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF) was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have 140.00 target price on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $8.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.50.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $1,355.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1,120.00.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PZAKY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has 33.60 target price on the stock.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $78.00 price target on the stock.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the stock.

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have €62.00 ($62.00) target price on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $130.00.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a reduce rating to a buy rating.

