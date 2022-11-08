Analysts’ Upgrades for November 8th (ABG, AKBLF, AMG, CLH, CWCO, DK, EMN, ERII, FLO, FRTAF)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, November 8th:
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF) was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have 140.00 target price on the stock.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Delek US (NYSE:DK) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.
Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $8.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.50.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.
Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating.
ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.
James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $1,355.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1,120.00.
Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PZAKY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has 33.60 target price on the stock.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $78.00 price target on the stock.
Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock.
SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the stock.
SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have €62.00 ($62.00) target price on the stock.
Block (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.
Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $130.00.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.
United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.
Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a reduce rating to a buy rating.
