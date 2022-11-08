Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Polaris (PII)

Polaris (NYSE: PII) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/7/2022 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2022 – Polaris was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/26/2022 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $137.00 to $123.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $120.00.

10/26/2022 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $101.00 to $90.00.

10/19/2022 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $131.00.

10/12/2022 – Polaris is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Polaris Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:PII traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.14. The company had a trading volume of 563,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.39. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $127.37.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $88,949,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter worth about $19,887,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Polaris by 39.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 91,256 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

