Analyzing Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ottawa Bancorp and Malvern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Malvern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Malvern Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.22%. Given Malvern Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Malvern Bancorp is more favorable than Ottawa Bancorp.

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and Malvern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp 21.19% N/A N/A Malvern Bancorp -4.92% -1.26% -0.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and Malvern Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp $15.36 million 2.18 $2.90 million $1.18 11.06 Malvern Bancorp $42.18 million 2.62 -$90,000.00 ($0.24) -60.33

Ottawa Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Malvern Bancorp. Malvern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ottawa Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ottawa Bancorp beats Malvern Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, non-residential real estate, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, consumer direct, and purchased auto loans; business and construction loans; motor vehicle, home improvement, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity and small personal credit lines; mortgage loans; and student loans. The company also provides cash management solutions, such as remote deposit capture, automated clearing house/payroll direct deposit, and merchant services, as well as commercial leasing services. In addition, it offers notary, lamination, night depository, document faxing, money gift envelopes, safe deposit boxes, and coin counting, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital banking services. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is based in Ottawa, Illinois.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. The company also provides loans, such as commercial construction and real estate loans, consumer loans, unsecured overdraft lines of credit, and personal loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit on deposit; residential mortgages; and one- to four-family first mortgage loans, as well as investment advisory services to individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits. In addition, it offers life and health insurance, long term care, automobile, homeowners, and liability insurance services. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

