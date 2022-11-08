Analyzing Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) & Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) and Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Phio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soligenix has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Phio Pharmaceuticals and Soligenix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Soligenix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Phio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 959.51%. Given Phio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Phio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Soligenix.

This table compares Phio Pharmaceuticals and Soligenix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals $20,000.00 386.78 -$13.29 million ($0.91) -0.62 Soligenix $820,000.00 34.15 -$13.42 million ($0.36) -1.81

Phio Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Soligenix. Soligenix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Soligenix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Soligenix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Phio Pharmaceuticals and Soligenix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals N/A -58.67% -51.42% Soligenix -1,709.67% -139.31% -56.17%

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals beats Soligenix on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT. It has collaborations with AgonOx Inc. on clinical development of novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies. The company was formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. in November 2018. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. This segment also offers proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including SGX203 for pediatric Crohn's disease; and SGX302 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate psoriasis. The Public Health Solutions segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase Ia and Ib clinical trials; SGX943, a therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of antibiotic resistant and emerging infectious diseases; ThermoVax, a technology in pre-clinical development for thermostabilizing vaccines; and CiVax, a vaccine candidate in pre-clinical development for the prevention of COVID-19. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

