Analyzing SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) & Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Direct Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -13.73% N/A -56.68% Direct Digital N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Direct Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 2 0 3.00 Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00

SurgePays presently has a consensus target price of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 39.82%. Direct Digital has a consensus target price of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 141.83%. Given Direct Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than SurgePays.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SurgePays and Direct Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $51.06 million 1.44 -$13.53 million ($1.56) -3.84 Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.21 -$1.51 million N/A N/A

Direct Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SurgePays.

Summary

Direct Digital beats SurgePays on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc., a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers. It also offers subsidized mobile broadband services to consumers in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas, as well as prepaid wireless plans. In addition, the company provides marketing business intelligence, plaintiff generation, and case load management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry. Further, it operates a bilingual operations center offering the Company with sales support, customer service, IT infrastructure design, graphic media, database programming, software development, revenue assurance, lead generation, and other various operational support services. The company is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

