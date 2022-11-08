Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0242 on Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $233.50 million and approximately $48.56 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,358.42 or 0.99911714 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008597 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00044183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00042350 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00023388 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00236912 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02704217 USD and is down -10.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $37,768,447.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.