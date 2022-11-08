Ankr Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $47.40 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $231.90 million and approximately $47.40 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,178.89 or 1.00085607 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008654 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00044071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00041668 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00022994 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 83.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00235982 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling Ankr

