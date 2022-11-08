Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $189.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,674,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,545,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.84 and a 200-day moving average of $150.63. Apple has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

