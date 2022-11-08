Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after buying an additional 192,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $931,322,000 after buying an additional 76,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.30. 324,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,130,576. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

