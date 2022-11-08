Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,965 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $279.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $95.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

