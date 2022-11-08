Apriem Advisors Acquires 2,631 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 2.5% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $55,568.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,379,763 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $175.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded Meta Platforms to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.49.

META traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,632,972. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $353.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.56 and its 200-day moving average is $157.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

