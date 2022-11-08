Apriem Advisors Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Apriem Advisors boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Stock Performance

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.43. The stock had a trading volume of 49,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,140. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.35. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

